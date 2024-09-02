Canada 3PL Market CAGR to be at 9.0% | $3,010.7 Million Industry Revenue - 2027

Canada 3PL market

Increase in focus of manufacturers and retailers on core competencies and advancements of the e-commerce industry drive the growth of the Canada 3PL market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in focus of manufacturers and retailers on core competencies and developments of the e-commerce industry have boosted the growth of the 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 3PL is an outsourced activity related to the management of flow of goods in a company’s supply chain and delivery of products from manufacturer to the consumer on time. These services go beyond logistics and include value-addition to the entire process from procurement of goods to the distribution of furnished products to the customers establishing an effective & efficient supply chain. By mode of transportation, the airways and railways segments are expected to witness significant CAGRs of 11.1% and 10.4%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two segments was 29.1% in 2019, and is anticipated to reach 32.5% by 2027.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10571

Increase in focus of manufacturers and retailers on core competencies and advancements of the e-commerce industry drive the growth of the Canada 3PL market. However, risk toward goodwill of manufacturers and dearth of control of manufacturers on logistics services hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in use of IT solutions & software, cost-cutting & lead time reduction owing to adoption of multi-mode system, and entering into a strategic partnership with end user are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐀.𝐏. 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫-𝐌𝐀𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐊, 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐤𝐞, 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐭𝐬𝐮 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐂𝐈 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐂.𝐇. 𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃𝐖𝐈𝐃𝐄, 𝐈𝐍𝐂, 𝐍𝐈𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐍 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐓𝐃, 𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐎𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐍𝐂

For the 3PL market, the year 2020 was a slow growth performing year, owing to the negative demand and supply outlook due to COVID-19 restrictions for end users, including manufacturers and suppliers of home decor products, health & nutrition products, beauty & cosmetics products, pet accessories & products, sport & recreation related products, and do it yourself (DIY) products.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5002e2da975fb0574fec16fd95afa04c

Growing urbanization, changing outlook of domestic & international trade activities, and rising trend of outsourcing transportation services are expected to spur the demand for third-party logistics services in the Canada market. Canada is one of the leading consumers for third-party logistics in the global market. Focus on core competencies as the priority move for manufacturers or retailers is anticipated to support 3PL activities. The Canada 3PL market is highly fragmented as several market participants are operating across Canada and majority of the market participants from Canada are operating in the domestic market only. The health & nutrition and beauty & cosmetics segments are growth frontiers in the Canada 3PL market.

On the basis of mode of transportation, the roadways segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the airways segment would portray the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

The Canada 3PL market size is segmented on the basis of mode of transportation and type. Based on type, the health and nutrition segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the beauty and cosmetics segment are estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A10571

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the beauty & cosmetics segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The health & nutrition segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of 3PL market share, by the end of forecast period.

Depending on mode of transportation, the airways segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-party-logistics-3pl-market-to-reach-1-789-94-bn-globally-by-2027-at-7-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301097691.html

Energy Logistics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-logistics-market-to-reach-1-383-7-bn-globally-by-2031-at-14-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301619001.html

Secure Logistics Market -https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secure-logistics-market-to-reach-191-9-billion-globally-by-2032-at-8-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301958261.html

U.S. Third-Party Logistics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-A105892

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.