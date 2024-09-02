PHILIPPINES, September 2 - Press Release

September 2, 2024 Poe vows push for stronger animal welfare law Sen. Grace Poe affirmed her advocacy for animal rights, and said she would continue pushing for the passage of her bill strengthening the country's animal welfare law. Poe also lauded the initiatives of private groups and individuals helping improve the situation of animals. "Kapag sama-samang kumikilos ang mga pribadong grupo at indibidwal para sa isang adbokasiya, marami talagang matutulungan," Poe said. "Ako naman sa Senado, patuloy nating pinaglalaban ang karapatan ng mga alaga nating aso at pusa kasama ng mga pet owners," she added. Poe on Sunday joined fellow animal welfare advocates at the second anniversary of Biyaya Animal Care in Mandaluyong City. More than 4,000 people showed up during the event, which gave free neutering and spaying to dogs and cats, among other services. Poe is the author of Senate Bill No. 2458 seeking to strengthen the Animal Welfare Act. The bill pushes to equip barangays with animal welfare programs to allow them to act effectively against cruelty indicents. The measure aims also to establish standards geared towards engendering responsible pet ownership, as well as ethical behavior and accountability from all those who have control over or provide care to animals. Poe said she and several senators have proposed a budget for local governments and concerned agencies to ramp up free neutering and spaying services nationwide, and to provide free anti-rabies vaccines to victims of animal bites. The senator added city and municipal pounds should also be funded to equip them in caring for stray animals. Her bill likewise carries stiff penalties for animal cruelty and neglect. "May nabalitaan tayo na naiwan yung mga aso at pusa sa city pound nung bumaha. Habang naparusahan na ang responsable sa insidente, ayaw na nating maulit ang ganong kapabayaan," Poe said in her message. Poe recalled her grandfather, the father of Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ), dying from rabies. Despite this, she said FPJ never harbored ill feelings for animals, particularly dogs. FPJ took care of her dog when she left for abroad to study. At home, the dog was always by her father's side, like a member of the family. "I have no doubt that responsible pet owners are somehow responsible pet owners, too. Kung nakakagawa tayo ng mabuti para sa ating mga alaga, magagawa rin natin ito para sa ating kababayan," Poe said. #

