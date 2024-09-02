STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE RESCUE OF FOREIGNERS IN A RECENT POGO RAID IN CEBU

The rescue of nearly 100 Indonesian nationals highlights the urgent need to enforce Republic Act No. 12010, the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA).

Hindi tayo papayag na ginagawang headquarters ng mga scammer ang Pilipinas.

These cunning scam hub operators are transnational. Sa mga hearing sa Senado, nabanggit na nabubuhay ang mga hubs na ito dahil sa forced labor ng mga biktima ng human trafficking, Pilipino man o dayuhan. Under AFASA this is economic sabotage.

AFASA also has a provision that allows the use of seized assets for victim protection. It is time we set the law in motion.

Dapat napapangalanan at mapanagot ang mga taong ginawa nang hanapbuhay ang panlalamang sa kapwa nila. To deter future scams, we must provide justice to the victims.