APRA and ASIC release notes on Superannuation CEO Roundtables - June and July 2024

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) are releasing the public notes on the Superannuation CEO Roundtables held on Tuesday 18 June and Tuesday 16 July 2024.

The roundtables were hosted by APRA and ASIC. They were attended by 12 superannuation trustee Chief Executive Officers, representing a broad cross-section of the industry.

The notes can be found on the APRA website at: APRA and ASIC host Superannuation CEO Roundtables – June and July 2024.