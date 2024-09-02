Multifunctional Attributes of Pediatric Nutrition Market: Future Market Insights, Inc.

The pediatric nutrition market is growing due to rising awareness of child health, increasing prevalence of dietary-related conditions, and a focus on early childhood development. The market benefits from advancements in specialized formulas, supplements, and organic food options tailored to children’s nutritional needs.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pediatric nutrition market is projected to surpass USD 3.9 billion in 2024 and to reach USD 5.3 billion in 2034. Demand for Pediatric Nutrition has a CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period (2024 to 2034).



Between 2024 and 2034, the pediatric nutrition market is poised for substantial growth. Several factors contribute to this trend. There is an increased awareness of child health and nutrition, prompting parents to seek optimal nutrition for their children. Rising birth rates in developing regions expand the consumer base for pediatric nutrition products. Advancements in nutritional formulations and convenient packaging solutions are key drivers. Companies are innovating to meet the needs of busy parents who prioritize natural and sustainably sourced ingredients.

Parents are increasingly health-conscious, recognizing the critical role of early nutrition in child development. As a result, they seek nutrition products free from synthetic additives and preservatives. In response, companies are developing innovative products that offer enhanced nutritional value. These formulations cater to different stages of a child’s growth, from infancy to adolescence. Additionally, user-friendly packaging solutions make it easier for parents to provide balanced meals and snacks, aligning with their busy lifestyles.

Key Takeaways from the Pediatric Nutrition Market Study

Parents’ increasing awareness of the critical role nutrition plays in children’s growth and development has led to a surge in demand for healthy and convenient food options. More Parents are working outside the home, there’s a growing demand for ready-to-eat children’s food and Beverage products.

Key companies offering specialized products as per the needs of babies. They have specialized formulas for Cow’s milk Allergy, Metabolic, Mild Digestive Issues, Premature, Routine, Toddler, and Special needs, and Nutritional Supplements like Infant Vitamins and Supplements, and Maternal Vitamins and supplements.

Parent has an option of flavors like chocolate, butterscotch, vanilla, and fruit flavors with the Formulas and Nutritions for their children. The delicious flavors help overcome fussy eating habits and encourage children to consume the supplements regularly.

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Arachidonic acid (ARA) are essential fatty acids that belong to the omega-3 and omega-6 families. DHA supports eye development, brain function, and the immune system, while ARA is crucial for the proper functioning of cells, including muscles, the nervous system, and the immune system.

“The pediatric nutrition market is expanding rapidly as parents increasingly prioritize their children's health through specialized and nutritious food products. Innovations in dietary supplements and tailored formulas are driving this growth, reflecting a broader awareness of the importance of early nutritional support.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is winning?

The pediatric nutrition market encompasses a diverse and dynamic competitive landscape. Leading pediatric nutrition manufacturing companies are focusing on research and development, sustainable sourcing, and new formulations. Companies are also Providing amino acid-based hypoallergenic Formulas, it is a type of Infant milk formula made from individual amino acids. It is hypoallergenic and intended for infants suffering from a severe allergy to milk and various gastrointestinal conditions, such as food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome and malabsorption syndromes.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Pediatric Nutrition Market, presenting historical demand data (2019-2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034. The study divulges compelling insights on the Pediatric Nutrition market based on Form (Powder and Liquid), By Product Type (milk-based, Plant-based, Prebiotic/Probiotic, Amino acid-based, and others), By Product Category (Formula, Nutritional Supplements, and Oral Electrolyte Solutions), By Age Group (Infants, Toddler, and children), By Distribution Channel (store-based retail (Pharmacy Stores, Supermarkets, Specialty stores), and Online Stores) across seven major regions.



Key Segments of Market Report



By Mode of Delivery:



Enteral Formula (Tubes Feeding Formula, ONS, Oral Nutritional Supplements, Sip Feeds), Parenteral Formula.



By Form:



This segment is further categorized into Soft Gels, Capsules, Tablets, liquids, powders, Granules, and Other ONS Formats (Shakes, Juices, Puddings, Shots Others).



By Age Group:



As per age group Infants, Toddler and children.



By Sales Channel:



Sales channels include Prescription-based (Dietician/Nutritionists, Hospitals and Clinics), Over-the-counter (Modern Trade, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies).



By Region:



Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.



