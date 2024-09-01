PickleJar Debuts Nationwide Jackson Dean Fan Experience Contest With Big Machine Records

HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PickleJar Entertainment Group, (OTCMKTS: PKLE), a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, announced today the launch of a nationwide flyaway contest with Cumulus Media and sponsored by Big Machine Records. From September 1, 2024 through September 16, 2024, PickleJar Fans will have a chance to win the Grand Prize for a winner and their guest to see Jackson Dean make his debut appearance at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on October 12, 2024.

“Jackson Dean has been a friend of the show from the very start. What better way to celebrate his Red Rocks debut by sending two lucky listeners to Colorado to share in the experience!” said Patrick Thomas, PickleJar Senior Vice President – Broadcasting. “A show at Red Rocks is a bucket list item for Artists and Fans alike, we’re very excited to offer this opportunity to our listeners.”

The “Jackson Dean Red Rocks Experience” grand prize includes a fly away experience of round-trip airfare for two to Denver International Airport, one night hotel stay in Downtown Denver and two tickets to see Jackson Dean at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. To enter to win and for contest rules and terms, please visit www.picklejar.com/JacksonDean or click on “Win Now” inside the PickleJar Live mobile app.

“We could not be more honored to, once again, work alongside Cumulus and Big Machine to make this happen. Campaigns like this demonstrate the convergence of broadcast and digital and how PickleJar’s technology has streamlined direct-to-fan engagement,” said Kristian Barowsky, president of PickleJar. “It’s going to be an incredible experience for such deserving fans in the PickleJar community.”

“PickleJar Up All Night” features emerging Country artists, top-charting Country music, and the biggest stories in entertainment news, with exclusive artist interviews and features. The show airs live from Cumulus Media’s WKDF-FM studios in Nashville seven nights a week from Midnight-5:00 am. The PickleJar Live app can be downloaded from the Apple or Android app stores.

ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS: PKLE)

PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for an era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar’s innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

For more information, please visit www.picklejar.com .

