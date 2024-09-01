PHILIPPINES, September 1 - Press Release

September 1, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CCG 'DELIBERATELY' RAMMING BRP TERESA MAGBANUA THREE TIMES AT ESCODA SHOAL We have all the reasons and enough evidence to bring the repeated and unprovoked dangerous actions of the Chinese Coast Guard before international courts. Our government has sufficient basis to take immediate and decisive legal action to hold China accountable for its increasingly aggressive actions. They have repeatedly endangered the lives of our brave men and women Coast Guard personnel and violated international maritime laws and sovereign rights. They have no right to even question the presence of BRP Teresa Magbanua in Escoda Shoal because it is situated within our exclusive economic zone (EEZ) which the arbitral court ruled to be within our sovereign rights and jurisdiction.

