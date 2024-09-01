PHILIPPINES, September 1 - Press Release

September 1, 2024 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the Graft Charges Against Government Officials Involved in the COVID-19 Fund Transfer We commend the Ombudsman for taking decisive action by filing graft charges against involved government officials, including former Department of Budget Undersecretary Christopher Lao, regarding his involvement in the COVID-19 fund transfer from the DOH to the PS-DBM. Mr. Lao is also linked to the procurement of overpriced laptops for the Department of Education (DepEd). The personalities recently charged could be just the tip of the iceberg. Thus, the pursuit for accountability and justice should continue. We urge the Ombudsman to exercise the same commitment to accountability by expeditiously filing charges against other companies and its officials involved in the Pharmally scandal. No one must get off the hook for being responsible for the misuse of public funds. We also await firm action on the case of the overpriced and outdated laptops procured by the Department of Education. From audit reports and various investigations including that of the Senate, the deal reeks of irregularities that the anti-graft court should not let slip. Nabudol po ang gobyerno at taumbayan sa mga transaksyon sa Pharmally at DepEd laptops. Salapi po ng taumbayan ang ibinulsa at ninakaw kaya kailangan managot ang lahat ng sangkot dito.

