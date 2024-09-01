PHILIPPINES, September 1 - Press Release

Pimentel to Congress: Align OVP 2025 budget with Constitution Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III challenged Congress on Sunday to stop merely acting tough and instead exercise real power over the Vice President's budget. In an interview with radio DzBB, Pimentel said Congress should take seriously Vice President Sara Duterte Carpio's statement that she would leave it with Congress what to decide with her budget. Duterte-Carpio is requesting P2 billion budget of her office for 2025. "Ang sabi niya, I will leave it to Congress kung anong gagawin sa budget ko at iyon ay paulit-ulit, that means seryoso siya ron. Sinabi rin niya yun sa Senate. Hindi lang ngayong Congress niya sinabi iyon, sinabi rin niya last year iyon, in a more respectful way," Pimentel said. "Eh di dapat magpakitang gilas ang Congress. Hindi yung patapang-tapang pero pagkatapos as is din pala ang budget," he stressed. ("She said, 'will leave it to Congress to decide what to do with my budget,' and she's repeated that several times, which means she's serious about it. She also said the same thing in the Senate. She didn't just say it in this Congress; she said it last year as well, in a more respectful way. So, Congress should prove itself. Not just acting tough, but then keeping the budget as is.) Pimentel said that the Vice President herself has repeatedly expressed willingness to leave her budget in the hands of Congress. In a statement, Pimentel said Congress should go beyond tough talk and instead use its wisdom and power of the purse to align the OVP's budget with its constitutional mandate. "Congress shouldn't just act tough during hearings and then approve the budget as is. If you're going to show strength, follow through by making sure the budget aligns with the Vice President's constitutional role," he said. The 1987 Constitution provides for the Vice President to take the place of the President in case of the President's death, permanent disability, removal or resignation from office. Pimentel emphasized that the Vice President's primary responsibility is to be ready to assume the presidency at any moment, as mandated by the Constitution. The Vice President's budget should be used for essential preparations--seminars, briefings, and other activities that ensure she is ready to assume the presidency if required. This is what the Constitution demands, and this is where our focus should be," Pimentel said. It is not the Vice President's role to distribute school bags or run bus routes or distribute books, according to Pimentel. "Ang role ng vice president ay maging palaging handa na maging president sakaling may mangyari sa nakaupong president. Hindi na niya role ang mamigay ng school bags. Hindi na niya role ang magpatakbo ng mga bus. Sayang ang oras nila ron. Pati ba naman ang mga ruta ng bus," Pimentel said in the interview. Pimentel also raised concerns about the duplication of government programs by the OVP. He suggested that rather than having a separate budget for social assistance, the OVP should rely on existing agencies like the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to provide aid when necessary.

