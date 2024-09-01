RE: Lane Closuer Route 22A Orwell

22A is now re-opened

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 22a, Orwell is down to 1 lane in the area of house 117 due to a TT into tree blocking 1 lane.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.