PHILIPPINES, September 1 - Press Release

September 1, 2024 TOL to LTO: stop apprehending motorcycle riders, motorists using temporary, improvised license plates -- fix backlog first "Give motorcycle riders and motorists a break! Do not penalize them for using non-compliant temporary and improvised license plates. It's not their fault if the government cannot produce enough official plates - which is the responsibility of the LTO itself." Thus emphasized Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, in objecting to a directive of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) restricting the use of temporary and improvised license plates for motorcycles and motor vehicles, which took effect on Sunday, September 1, 2024. "I do not see the sense in apprehending and fining riders and motorists for using temporary plates that do not comply with the LTO's directive. The LTO must first resolve its own backlog in issuing official license plates," the senator explained. According to Tolentino, the LTO reported to the Senate that its backlog in issuing official license plates amounted to 12,548,909 as of February this year. Meanwhile, when the senator interviewed 1-Rider Party-List Representative Bonifacio Bosita on his radio program, 'Usapang Tol' on Thursday (August 29), the latter said that the license plates backlog currently stood at 9 million, citing an LTO source. Under the LTO's VDM-2024-2721, "all motor vehicles and motorcycles using non-LTO issued plate number, except as authorized and specified by this Memorandum, shall be apprehended and the appropriate legal actions and penalties in accordance with existing laws and regulations shall be imposed." Finally, the senator appealed to the LTO to "give motorcycle riders a breather," and to just wait for the President's signing of the measure he sponsored, Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2555. The bill seeks to amend the controversial provisions of Republic Act (RA) 11235, or the Doble Plaka Law, which discriminate against motorcycle riders and owners. Voting 22-0, the Senate unanimously approved SBN 2555 on third and final reading last July 29. Its counterpart in the House, according to Bosita, has hurdled the committee level and will soon be calendared in plenary for second and third reading. TOL tinabla ang LTO: Huwag hulihin at pagmultahin ang mga riders at motoristang gumagamit ng temporary at improvised license plates - ayusin n'yo muna ang backlog n'yo! "Tantanan n'yo ang motorcycle riders at mga motorista! Huwag n'yo silang parusahan sa paggamit ng non-compliant temporary and improvised license plates. Hindi nila kasalanan kung kulang ang ating official license plates - na responsibilidad mismo ng LTO." Ito ang binigyang diin ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, sa kanyang mariing pagtutol sa isang direktiba ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) na naghihigpit sa paggamit ng temporary and improvised license plates para sa mga motorsiklo at motor vehicles magmula Setyembre 1, 2024. "Sablay ang lohika ng paghuli at pagmumulta sa mga rider at motorista sa paggamit ng temporary plates na 'di umaayon sa kanilang direktiba. Dapat resolbahin muna ng LTO ang sarili nitong backlog sa pag-iisyu ng official license plates," paliwanag nya. Ayon kay Tolentino, iniulat ng LTO sa Senado na umaabot sa 12,548,909 ang backlog nito sa pag-iisyu ng mga opisyal na plaka noong Pebrero ngayong taon. Samantala, sa panayam ng senador kay 1-Rider Party-List Representative Bonifacio sa kanyang programang 'Usapang Tol,' ibinahagi ni Bosita na nasa 9 milyon ang nalalabing backlog sa mga plaka, ayon sa datos ng LTO. Sa ilalim ng VDM-2024-2721 ng LTO, "all motor vehicles and motorcycles using non-LTO issued plate number, except as authorized and specified by this Memorandum, shall be apprehended and the appropriate legal actions and penalties in accordance with existing laws and regulations shall be imposed." Bilang panghuli, nanawagan si Tolentino sa LTO na kung maaari'y "lubayan na ang pagtugis sa mga motorcycle rider" at hintayin na lamang ang paglagda ng Pangulo sa panukalang kanyang inisponsor, ang Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2555. Layunin ng panukala na amyendahan ang mga kontrobersyal na probisyon ng Republic Act (RA) 11235, o ang Doble Plaka Law, na nagdidiskrimina laban sa mga rider at may-ari ng motorsiklo. Sa botong 22-0 ay inaprobahan ng Senado ang SBN 2555 sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa noong Hulyo 29. Samantala, lusot na sa committee level ang counterpart measure nito sa Kamara, at nakatakda nang isalang sa plenaryo, ayon kay Bosita.

