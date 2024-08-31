Gospel Music Minister Martinson Yeboah Set to Release Debut Single 'Yahweh Adonai' on September 24, 2024

"Yahweh Adonai" – A Soul-Stirring Anthem Celebrating the Majesty of God, Available on All Major Streaming Platforms

NETHERLANDS, August 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martinson Yeboah, a Gospel music minister based in the Netherlands, is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated debut single, "Yahweh Adonai." The single will be available on September 24, 2024, across all major streaming platforms, distributed through DistroKid."Yahweh Adonai" is a powerful worship anthem that reflects Martinson Yeboah's deep devotion and faith. The song combines soulful melodies with uplifting lyrics, creating an atmosphere of reverence and praise. Inspired by the greatness and sovereignty of God, the track aims to lead listeners into a profound worship experience, acknowledging God as both Yahweh (The Lord) and Adonai (The Master).Martinson Yeboah's Journey:Martinson Yeboah has been a devoted worship leader and Gospel music minister for several years. Originally from Ghana, he has been residing in the Netherlands, where he has continued his ministry. His passion for Gospel music and spreading the message of God's love has been the driving force behind his music career.Commenting on the upcoming release, Martinson Yeboah said, "Yahweh Adonai is more than just a song; it's a declaration of faith and a reminder of God's unfailing love and power. My prayer is that this song will touch hearts, uplift spirits, and draw people closer to God."The Making of "Yahweh Adonai":The single was produced by Patrick Chordson Moore, and features Joseph Wilson, Nicholas Annang (Team Eternity). The production captures the essence of traditional Gospel music while incorporating contemporary elements, making it relatable to a diverse audience.Release Details:• Release Date: September 24, 2024• Distribution: DistroKid• Available On: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other major streaming platforms.Follow Martinson Yeboah:• Instagram: @marty_keys• Facebook: @mktyeboah• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MartinsonYeboah About Martinson Yeboah:Martinson Yeboah is a passionate Gospel music minister with a mission to share the message of God's love and grace through music. Based in the Netherlands, he has been an active worship leader and has ministered in various churches and Gospel events. "Yahweh Adonai" marks his debut single, setting the stage for a promising music career.Management:Chordson Musicchordsonmusic@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.