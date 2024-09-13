Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Liposuction Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liposuction surgery devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.74 billion in 2023 to $2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to obesity epidemic, growth in medical tourism, regulatory approvals, increased aging population, lifestyle changes.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The liposuction surgery devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in disposable income, rise in patient awareness, use of genetic testing, adoption of personalized aesthetics, growth of telemedicine consultations.

Growth Driver Of The Liposuction Surgery Devices Market

Growing beauty consciousness among a large population and increasing demand for liposuction procedures by both men and women significantly contribute to the growth of the liposuction surgery devices market. Unpleasant attention to undesirable fat can lead to body dissatisfaction and psychological problems. To overcome this problem immediately without any diets or exercise, men and women move towards liposuction surgery.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the liposuction surgery devices market include Solta Medical Inc., Cynosure LLC, Invasix Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Yolo Medical Inc., InMode Ltd., Sciton Inc., Wells Johnson Company.

Technological Advancements in skincare are the major key trend in the liposuction surgery devices market. The conventional fat suctioning process is being updated with the inclusion of a wide range of latest technologies such as non-invasive, power, laser, ultrasound, RF, and others to improve the liposuction outcome including skin form and texture.

Segments:

1) By Technology: Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL), Twin Cannula-Assisted Liposuction (TCAL), Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL), Suction-Assisted Liposuction (SAL), Tumescent Liposuction, RF-Assisted Liposuction (RFAL), Water-Assisted Liposuction (WAL), Aspirator Devices

2) By Type: Stand-Alone Liposuction Surgery Devices, Portable Liposuction Surgery Devices

3) By Application: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the liposuction surgery devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the liposuction surgery devices market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Definition

Liposuction surgery is a procedure in which fat is removed from a specific area of body using suction. This surgery is used for removing the excess body fat using various technologies.

Liposuction Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Liposuction Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on liposuction surgery devices market size, liposuction surgery devices market drivers and trends, liposuction surgery devices market major players, liposuction surgery devices competitors' revenues, liposuction surgery devices market positioning, and liposuction surgery devices market growth across geographies. The liposuction surgery devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

