To His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia

AZERBAIJAN, August 31 - Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of Malaysia's national holiday – Independence Day.

We attach special importance to the development and strengthening of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia. I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to successfully maintain and further develop our interstate relations and cooperation in accordance with the interests of our peoples. I hope that within the framework of COP29, which will be held in Baku in November, we will closely cooperate with Malaysia to combat climate change.

On this special day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and lasting prosperity to the friendly people of Malaysia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 28 August 2024