Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute (SPI) has announced a free two-day Master Class, with extended TOP Package providing ongoing access to the presentation materials

Broomfield, CO , Aug. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SPI Announces Free Two-Day Master Class Focused on Advanced Strategies for Treating Complex Trauma and PTSD



The Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute (SPI), an international educational and membership organization, has released details of a free two-day Master Class titled Innovations in Treating Complex Trauma and PTSD – Advanced Strategies Using a Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Approach.

Running from September 5 to 6, 2024, from 9 am until 12 pm (CT), the online webinar is hosted by SPI Founder, Pat Ogden, PhD and Tracy Jarvis, MSc, UKCP, with the option of an upgraded package inclusive of up to six Continuing Education credits for practicing professionals.

Free Online Master Class in Advanced Treatment for Complex Trauma and PTSD

The newly published webinar invites interested attendees to register for one of two options aimed at counselors, mental health professionals, psychologists, psychiatrists, and other practitioners keen to learn new ways to extend their clinical approaches to treat trauma and PTSD:

The event is free of charge, and attendees from different time zones can access the recording for seven days.

An extended TOP Package provides ongoing access to the presentation materials, with the opportunity to earn up to six CE credits as evidence of continued professional development.

Across the two days, attendees will be invited to access video demonstrations to learn about Sensorimotor Psychotherapy interventions, with clinical analyses to support comprehension. Following the two days, they will gain the ability to introduce Sensorimotor Psychotherapy within their ongoing trauma and PTSD work.

Objectives and Learning Outcomes of the Complimentary Two-Day Webinar

Sensorimotor Psychotherapy is an advanced therapeutic approach that goes beyond conventional talk therapies and works with the body, recognizing how behaviors, response patterns, and fear are often held within the body as a direct impact of trauma.

Webinar attendees will learn directly from the presenters, as well-regarded experts in the field of Sensorimotor Psychotherapy and somatic therapies for trauma treatment.

All participants, whether taking advantage of the free learning opportunity or upgrading to the TOP Package for ongoing access, will learn how to nurture confidence and draw on the body during therapeutic interventions, study how trauma sufferers can organize present experiences, and tap into the wisdom of the body to support the healing process.

Founder of the Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute, Pat Ogden, PhD, says, ‘We are excited to welcome all attendees, whether currently certified professionals offering Sensorimotor Psychotherapy within their practices or eager to improve their knowledge of ways to help treat complex trauma and PTSD, to join us this September for the two-day presentation.

As an educational organization, we work to extend awareness of somatic interventions and the Sensorimotor Psychotherapy approach to assist in the strategic treatment and support of people who have experienced complex trauma and PTSD. We are delighted to provide this Master Class free of charge.

We will work through the applications of Sensorimotor Psychotherapy in a step-by-step way to showcase how these techniques work, with comprehensive guidance on the applications of alternative treatments for complex PTSD.’

Accessing the Complimentary Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Master Class Online

Full details of the presentation schedule and timings are available through the Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute’s signup pages. Each day is split into an introductory presentation, followed by a short break and the video demonstration and analysis.

Professionals who wish to access the CE credits available must complete the video presentations and analysis, work through an accessible online quiz to verify their comprehension and complete an evaluation to be eligible.

Innovations in Treating Complex Trauma and PTSD is expected to be fully subscribed, and attendees wishing to attend the Master Class are encouraged to register promptly to avoid disappointment.

Read more about Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute - Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute Opens Registration for SP for the Treatment of Trauma Training ETZ Level 1



Media Contact:

Lindsey Norden

Webinar & Outreach Director

spi@woya.co.uk

About Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute

Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute (SPI) is a professional educational organization that designs and provides the highest-level trainings and services to serve a global network of mental health practitioners*, and for the public at large. Seeking to enhance human relationships, our paradigm is substantiated by interpersonal neurobiology and impelled by mindfulness applied in interactive contexts.

*SPI is neither a regulatory nor licensing organization and therefore not sanctioned to certify, license, or otherwise bestow the legal authorization to practice as a mental health professional.

Sensorimotor Psychotherapy (SP) is a therapeutic modality for trauma and attachment issues. SP welcomes the body as an integral source of information which can guide resourcing and the accessing and processing of challenging, traumatic, and developmental experience. SP is a holistic approach that includes somatic, emotional, and cognitive processing and integration.



















***

Source Company - https://sensorimotorpsychotherapy.org/







Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.