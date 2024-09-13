Lipid Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Lipid Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lipid market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.89 billion in 2023 to $17.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased consumer awareness of healthy fats, growth in functional foods and nutraceuticals, rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, expansion of the food and beverage industry, adoption of personalized nutrition plans.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The lipid market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emphasis on plant-based and omega-3 fatty acids, demand for clean label and non-GMO lipids, research on the health benefits of lipids, emerging markets and urbanization

Growth Driver Of The Lipid Market

Increasing demand for nutritional supplements is expected to drive the growth of the lipid market going forward. Supplementation helps to fulfill the increased nutritional needs of a more active lifestyle or medical condition. Lipid-based nutrient supplements refer to products where the majority of energy is provided by lipids and include protein, energy, essential fatty acids, and micronutrients. Increased access to high-impact health and nutrition services for mothers and children, as well as nutrition supplies to promote children’s growth and development, is driving the demand for the lipid market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the lipid market include Aveda Corporation, Burt’s Bees Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Amway Corporation, Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc.

New product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the lipid market. Major companies operating in the lipid market are focused on developing new technological and innovative solutions to strengthen their market position.

Segments:

1) By Type: Omega-3, Omega-6, Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCT)

2) By Product: Phospholipids, Glycolipids, Cholesterol

3) By Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutrition and Supplements, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the lipid market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the lipid market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Lipid Market Definition

Lipids are used for providing insulation, digestion, and increased bioavailability. Large chemical molecules known as lipids are classified as derivatives of fatty acids or closely related substances. Although lipids are typically insoluble in water, they are highly soluble in organic solvents and alcohols. They are mostly used in the cosmetic and food industries, as well as in nanotechnology.

Lipid Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lipid Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lipid market size, lipid market drivers and trends, lipid market major players, lipid competitors' revenues, lipid market positioning, and lipid market growth across geographies. The lipid market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

