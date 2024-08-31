Shanhai I by Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang and Yin Xu Wins Silver in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Shanhai I

Innovative Amp Lamp Design Seamlessly Integrates Bluetooth Speaker and Modular Structure, Offering Impressive Functionality and Aesthetics

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of lighting design, has announced Shanhai I by Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang and Yin Xu as the winner of the Silver A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the lamp's exceptional design, which seamlessly integrates a Bluetooth speaker into a modular structure, offering both impressive functionality and striking aesthetics. The A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award celebrates innovative designs that push the boundaries of the lighting industry, and Shanhai I stands out as a prime example of such excellence.Shanhai I's innovative design addresses the need for multifunctional and space-saving lighting solutions in modern homes and workspaces. By incorporating a high-quality Bluetooth speaker into the lamp's structure, the designers have created a product that not only provides optimal illumination but also enhances the ambiance with immersive audio. This integration of lighting and sound aligns perfectly with the growing trend of smart and connected home devices, making Shanhai I a highly relevant and desirable product for today's consumers.The lamp's unique design features a bearing hinge structure inspired by the elegant shape of a swan egg, allowing the lamp arm to be attached to the light pole and offer 180° illumination. This innovative mechanism provides users with unparalleled flexibility and adaptability, enabling them to adjust the lighting to suit their specific needs and preferences. Additionally, the speaker and lamp can be used separately or together, further enhancing the product's versatility and appeal.Winning the Silver A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves as a powerful validation of Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang and Yin Xu's design prowess and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of lighting innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire the team to continue exploring new possibilities in the realm of multifunctional lighting solutions, potentially influencing future trends and setting new standards within the industry. The award also highlights the importance of user-centric design, emphasizing the need for products that seamlessly integrate into people's lives and enhance their daily experiences.Shanhai I was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team of designers and engineers. Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang, and Yin Xu led the design process, while Yuzhou Zeng, Zhilong Zeng, and Xinge Zeng contributed their expertise to various aspects of the project, ensuring its success.Interested parties may learn more about this award-winning design at:About Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang and Yin XuZuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang and Yin Xu are talented designers from China who have made significant contributions to the field of lighting design. Their innovative approach to creating multifunctional and aesthetically pleasing lighting solutions has earned them recognition from both industry experts and consumers alike. With their award-winning design, Shanhai I, they have demonstrated their ability to push the boundaries of traditional lighting design and create products that seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles.About Yunnan Wallbase Optoelectronic Technology Co., LtdYunnan Wallbase Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd is a high-tech enterprise located in Kunming Airport Economic Zone, Dianzhong New District, Yunnan Province, China. The company specializes in the research, development, production, sales, operation, and maintenance of smart lighting products. Their diverse product portfolio includes portable outdoor lighting, smart eye protection table lamps, smart Bluetooth audio devices, campus health and eye protection lighting, and smart early warning systems for forest fire prevention. With a strong focus on innovation and user-centric design, Yunnan Wallbase Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd is committed to providing cutting-edge lighting solutions that enhance people's lives and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award is a highly regarded recognition in the field of lighting design, celebrating products and projects that demonstrate exceptional innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. The award acknowledges designs that not only meet but exceed industry standards, showcasing the designers' expertise and creativity in developing solutions that positively impact users' lives. Silver A' Design Award winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria, including innovation, functionality, efficiency, sustainability, material selection, user-friendliness, and originality. By receiving this prestigious award, designers gain international recognition and solidify their position as leaders in the competitive lighting industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from all countries and across all industries, providing a global platform for designers, companies, and brands to showcase their innovative creations. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, encouraging the development of products and projects that positively impact the world. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by an influential and expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to gain worldwide recognition, establish their reputation, and contribute to the advancement of their respective industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://lighting-awards.com

