Hen by Bernardo Diaz Lopez Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Hen

Innovative Olive Oil Dispenser Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Design by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Hen, an olive oil dispenser designed by Bernardo Diaz Lopez , as a Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Hen's innovative design within the packaging industry.Hen's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs in the packaging industry. By combining a durable, reusable ceramic container with a unique integrated opening and closing mechanism, Hen aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and user-friendly packaging solutions. This recognition underscores the practical benefits of Hen's design for consumers, the industry, and stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and innovation.What sets Hen apart is its distinctive design features. Crafted from locally sourced ceramic in Andalusia and the Spanish Levant, Hen embodies the essence of Spanish cultural heritage through its tactile finish and aesthetic elegance. The innovative stopper ensures hermetic sealing and effortless pouring with a simple twist, eliminating the hassle of removal. These unique elements contribute to Hen's functionality, aesthetics, and overall appeal in the market.The Silver A' Design Award for Hen serves as a motivation for Bernardo Diaz Lopez and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and inspire new directions within the brand, contributing to the advancement of packaging design standards and practices.Team MembersHen was designed by a talented team led by Creative Director Bernardo Diaz Lopez. Other key contributors include Project Director Juan Esteban Sanchez, Technical Director Ezequiel de San Pedro, Management Director Alicia Alcazar, CMF Designer Pedro Cifuentes, and Industrial Designer Pepe Garcia.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Hen olive oil dispenser at:About Bernardo Diaz LopezBernardo Diaz Lopez is a renowned Spanish designer known for his innovative and user-centric approach to product design. With a focus on simplifying lives through creative solutions, Bernardo Diaz Lopez has been a driving force in the design industry since 2005. His diverse portfolio showcases a range of impactful designs that seamlessly bridge the digital and physical realms.About Idea DesignIdea Design is a pioneering physical and digital product design and innovation agency that prioritizes the user, the customer, and sustainability. By creating unique products with high emotional and technical content, Idea Design aims to improve people's lives, foster client growth, and promote positive trends that enhance the world.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of packaging design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring the recognition of truly exceptional and impactful designs.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across various industries. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition, now in its 16th year, welcomes entries from all countries and showcases the remarkable achievements of creative minds on a global stage, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://packaging-design-awards.com

