August 29, 2024 Bong Go promotes inclusive healthcare in communities as he visits Super Health Centers and aids indigents in Cateel, Davao Oriental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues his unwavering commitment to bringing government services closer to communities in need, aiming to promote inclusive economic development and ensure proper access to healthcare. On Friday, August 30, Go attended the turnover ceremony of a newly constructed Super Health Center in Barangay Alegria. This facility is part of a broader initiative that Go has long advocated for--establishing Super Health Centers nationwide, with 14 in Davao Oriental alone. These centers aim to bridge the healthcare gap by providing primary care, consultations, and early disease detection services directly within communities. "Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayong Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," Go remarked during the event. The realization of this initiative is a collaborative effort involving fellow legislators, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and various local government units. Substantial funding has been allocated to establish over 700 Super Health Centers across the country, further demonstrating the government's commitment to improving the healthcare sector, particularly at the grassroots level. These centers will offer free consultations through municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) via its Konsulta program. Earlier that day, Go also took the time to inspect another Super Health Center in Brgy. Poblacion. While in Cateel, the senator also extended his support to thousands of residents from diverse sectors, including barangay health workers, barangay nutrition scholars, barangay sanitary inspectors, vendors, and transport workers. "Wala akong arte sa trabaho dahil sanay na ako sa trabaho noon pa. 'Wag n'yo akong itrato na ibang tao. Lapitan n'yo lang ako, kausapin n'yo ako, mayayakap n'yo. Nandito ako para magserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya, mga kababayan, dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo sa kapwa Pilipino," Go declared in his speech during the event. During the relief activity held at the Brgy. Poblacion covered court, a total of 720 underprivileged individuals received food packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs from Go and his Malasakit Team. Select beneficiaries also received bicycles, shoes, mobile phones, and watches. In addition to the relief goods, the beneficiaries also qualified for financial support from the government. The assistance was distributed in partnership with Governor Niño Uy, Cateel Mayor Emilou Nuñez and Vice Mayor Wilbur Maning Chua, Cateel Councilors Jefrey Lungay, Bjorn Sunday, and Emerito Silverio, Baganga Mayor Pepot Lara, San Isidro Mayor Angel Go, and Lupon Councilor Don Montojo, who also joined Go during the turnover ceremony and the relief activity. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also highlighted the crucial role of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to streamline access to government medical and financial assistance for the less fortunate. In Davao Oriental, residents can access services at the Malasakit Center located at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City. Through Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, eligible public hospitals now feature Malasakit Centers, significantly improving medical assistance accessibility. Since 2018, 166 Malasakit Centers have been established, aiding approximately ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH. In his capacity as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has also supported various initiatives throughout Davao Oriental, including the rehabilitation of roads in Banaybanay, Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Lupon, Manay, and San Isidro; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Banaybanay, Lupon, Governor Generoso, San Isidro, and Caraga; street lighting project in Lupon and Banaybanay; construction of potable water systems in Baganga, Lupon, and Manay; and construction of flood mitigation structures in Caraga, Cateel, Lupon, Manay, San Isidro, and Tarragona; rehabilitation of drainage systems in Lupon and San Isidro; and construction of a slaughterhouse in San Isidro. Other initiatives backed by Go include the construction of several roads, the development of the Davao Oriental Sports Complex, the rehabilitation of Buso Hot Spring Park, and the construction of a Public Park/Eco-Tourism Park in Mati City. Go concluded his visit by reaffirming his commitment to service: "Ako na inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo rin po yan sa Diyos. At ito po ang aking natatanging bisyo, ang magserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya." On the same day, Go also extended support to poor residents and displaced workers in Baganga town, where he also inspected the Super Health Center there.

