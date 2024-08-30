MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, August 19, 2024, to Monday, August 26, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 19, 2024, through Monday, August 26, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 53 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, August 19, 2024

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-127-634

Tuesday, August 20, 2024

A Springfield Armory 1911 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Call Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Kemoine McKinney, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-128-118

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-128-279

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Jacob Elijah Tallington, of Towson, MD, and 32-year-old Damani Antwan Butler, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-128-302

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun, a Stoeger Arms 9mm caliber handgun, a Del-ton semi-automatic rifle, and a Freedom Arms semi-automatic rifle were recovered in the 1100 block of Third Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-128-339

A General Precision 20 .22 caliber rifle, a “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Makarov .380 caliber revolver (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 38-year-old Jeffrey Lorenzo Edmonds, of Southeast, D.C., 30-year-old Derek Prince, of Southeast, D.C., 30-year-old Raymond John Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., 33-year-old Cody Hartsfield, of Northeast, D.C., and 37-year-old Ozell Jamaal Wimbush, of Temple Hills, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Theft, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-128-367

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of 21 st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jabari Crews, of Northeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Contempt of CPO/TPO, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-128-399

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1000 block of First Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Joseph Adebowale Ogbara, of Bladensburg, MD, for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-124-431

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Howard Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-128-592

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Howard Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-128-624

A Smith & Wesson 68 .357 caliber revolver, a Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-128-648

Thursday, August 22, 2024

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm and a Jimenez Arms JA-9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of 19th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-129-087

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Brian Lamar Kelly, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-129-228

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Terrance Hawood Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-129-246

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2700 block of R Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-129-279

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Simms Place, Northeast. CCN: 24-129-450

Friday, August 23, 2024

A Glock handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 53rd Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-129-465

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Park Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Varico Jermie Silver, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-129-772

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Bernard Davon Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Pistol Violation, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and False Impersonation of a Police Officer. CCN: 24-129-773

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-129-889

A CZ P-10C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Kavon Antonio Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-129-900

A Smith & Wesson Schofield five shot revolver was recovered in the 400 block of W Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-129-958

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of 34th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 34-year-old Shaveen Roberts, of Northeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Jamaal Jerome Chappell, of Northeast, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Gambling, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-130-005

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jason Savoy, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-130-011

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Omar Sharieff Jeter, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-130-017