Office of the Governor Highlights!

Posted on Aug 30, 2024 in Main

Sabrina Nasir

Congratulations to our Department of Budget and Finance Deputy Director Sabrina Nasir for being accepted into the Hawai‘i Leadership Forum Omidyar Fellows program.

The program aims to create an environment where Hawai‘i can flourish by providing leaders with the necessary skills and cross-sector connections to create societal change. After a thorough application process, individuals from for-profit, nonprofit, and government sectors were chosen based on their achievements, innovative abilities, capacity to collaborate with other leaders and motivation to make a positive impact.

Erica Yamauchi

Congratulations to Erica Yamauchi, the Office of Wellness and Resilience director of Communications and Engagement, for receiving the prestigious Presidential Leadership Award at the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) 41st annual Koa Anvil Awards!

This award recognizes individuals or organizations that have made substantial contributions to the success of the chapter and the profession. The awards are determined by their four rings of excellence: research, planning, execution, and evaluation. This honor is presented annually at the discretion of the PRSA Hawai‘i president in consultation with the chapter’s Board of Directors.