2024-36 DEPT. OF THE AG ARRESTS AND CHARGES THREE FOR ALLEGED FORGERY OF OVER $1 MILLION IN FRAUDULENT CHECKS

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

News Release 2024-36

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL ARRESTS AND CHARGES THREE FOR ALLEGED FORGERY OF OVER $1 MILLION IN FRAUDULENT CHECKS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aug. 30, 2024

HONOLULU – Special agents from the Department of the Attorney General’s Investigations Division arrested Felix Savoy aka Felix Tigilau (39) on August 27, 2024, on a $500,000 arrest warrant. He was charged by the Department’s Criminal Justice Division with seven offenses including three counts of Attempted Theft in the First Degree, two counts of Forgery in the Second Degree and one count each of Theft in the Second Degree and Attempted Theft in the Second Degree.

Tigilau was identified as the alleged leader of a criminal organization that was responsible for manufacturing and depositing fraudulent checks and the unauthorized use of account information totaling about $1.5 million dollars. The alleged offenses occurred over several months in 2023.

Two other people who are alleged to be part of the criminal organization were also arrested and charged. Baron Yamabe (75) was arrested on August 29, 2024, and charged with two counts of Attempted Theft in the First Degree, two counts of Forgery in the Second Degree, and one count of Attempted Theft in the Second Degree. January Fanene (38) was arrested on August 30, 2024, and charged with two counts of Attempted Theft in the First Degree, two counts of Forgery in the Second Degree, and one count of Theft in the Second Degree. A fourth alleged member, Jon-Joseph C. Rutherford (37) is charged with one count of Attempted Theft in the First Degree and one count of Forgery in the Second Degree. Rutherford is believed to have left Hawai‘i.

“These three arrests were the result of a year-long investigation into Tigilau’s alleged criminal organization. I appreciate the partnerships we established with the financial institutions and I’m proud of the efforts put in by our agents to investigate and charge these individuals,” said the Department’s Investigations Division Chief Tom Alipio.

Theft and Attempted Theft in the First Degree are Class B felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine not exceeding $25,000. Theft, Attempted Theft and Forgery in the Second Degree are Class C felonies punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine not exceeding $10,000. If convicted, Tigilau would face mandatory prison time and could be eligible for extended term sentencing.

Investigators believe there may be other businesses or individuals that have been defrauded by these individuals. Anyone who believes they were victimized by Tigilau aka Felix Savoy, is encouraged to contact the Department of the Attorney General’s Investigations Division at 808-586-1240.

The Arraignment and Plea is scheduled before First Circuit Court Judge Ronald G. Johnson for Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. The case is State v. Felix Tigilau, et.al., 1CPC-24-0000954. The prosecution is being handled by Deputy Attorney General Adrian Dhakhwa.

All four individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

###

Media Contacts:

Dave Day

Special Assistant to the Attorney General

Office: 808-586-1284

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

Toni Schwartz

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General

Office: 808-586-1252

Cell: 808-379-9249

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov