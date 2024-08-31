Submit Release
Medivolve Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (OTC: MEDVF; FRA: 4NC) announces today that David Preiner has resigned from his position as president and chief executive officer of the Company, effective August 26, 2024. Mr. Preiner will continue to support the Company in his capacity as a consultant. The board and management thanks Preiner for his service and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Medivolve

Medivolve is a Canadian healthcare technology company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company’s mission is to improve health and lives by delivering world-class diagnostic solutions—starting with COVID-19—as well as to enable faster and better care to patients through innovative technology. Medivolve, through its subsidiaries, operates retail patient-care locations in California.

For investing inquiries, please contact: info@medivolve.ca, 702-990-3737.


