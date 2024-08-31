8/30/24 – MOANALUA SECTION OF THE HONOLULU FOREST RESERVE REOPENS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

MOANALUA SECTION OF THE HONOLULU FOREST RESERVE REOPENS

(HONOLULU) – The Moanalua Section of the Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve has reopened after being closed for safety reasons since June 12.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) had closed the section at the request of the City and County of Honolulu, due to construction activity associated with the dismantling of the Ha‘ikū Stairs.

“Now that the project is tied up in litigation, we wanted to restore access to the forest reserve. However, we are asking hikers to avoid ascending Middle Ridge, as hiker activity has created extensive erosion issues that are damaging the native forest,” said DOFAW O‘ahu Branch Manager Marigold Zoll.

Recently a team of volunteers worked to correct some of the drainage issues on Middle Ridge to protect the native forest.

The Honolulu Moanalua Regional Park, the main access point to the forest reserve, has also reopened.

