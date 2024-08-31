James Malinchak Receives Kingdom Impact Award - Founder of James Malinchak International

James Malinchak Receives Kingdom Impact Award from Life On Fire James Malinchak - Nick Unsworth - Megan Unsworth James Malinchak, Nick & Megan Unsworth James Malinchak and Nick Unsworth Nick Unsworth, Megan Unsworth & James Malinchak

James Malinchak, Founder of James Malinchak Training & Development

I truly believe GOD put you on this earth to do special, incredible things with your life!” — James Malinchak

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Malinchak , Founder of James Malinchak International , was presented by Nick and Megan Unsworth with the Kingdom Impact Coaching Award by Life On Fire, Inc. The award was given by Founders Megan & Nick Unsworth of Life On Fire, a company who has coached 25,000+ faith-driven entrepreneurs! The award is based on integrity, faith and the ability to guide entrepreneurs toward achieving their business goals."I am honored to receive this incredible award from such a prominent and well-respected coaching organization Life On Fire," said James Malinchak.James Malinchak added, "It is my mission and purpose to empower others to be more, do more and achieve more and show entrepreneurs there are no limits to what they can achieve! I truly believe GOD put you on this earth to do special, incredible things with your life!”About Life On Fire:Life On Fire was created in 2015 by Founders Megan & Nick Unsworth. The Life On Fire company has coached 25,000+ faith-driven entrepreneurs coaching them to ignite their influence, impact and income fueled by faith.About Nick Unsworth:A Leadership Coach, International Speaker, & Best-Selling Author. As CEO of LifeonFire.com Nick’s mission is to help people clarify their God-given marketplace assignment, love what they do for work, relentlessly pursue their passions, and live in freedom. Nick had sold a business by the time he was 30, coached over 11,000 people, and has consulted clients including: Daymond John from Shark Tank, Mark Divine from Navy Seals.com, Keller Williams Real Estate, Safeco Insurance and many more.About Megan Unsworth:Megan Unsworth, often referred to as the “First Lady of Life on Fire,” is the Director of Life on Fire Coaching. With a background as the Chief Operating Officer of a successful advertising agency combined with deep study in Leadership Coaching, personal development, & theology; she packs the perfect one-two punch for creating client success stories that build the Kingdom of God. She helps her clients unleash their greatest potential so that they live, grow, and prosper in ALL areas of life.About James Malinchak:James Malinchak is recognized as one of the most requested, in-demand business and motivational keynote speakers and business marketing consultants in the world.James Malinchak was featured on the Hit ABC TV Show, Secret Millionaire and was twice named “College Speaker of the Year.”James Malinchak has delivered over 2,000+ presentations for corporations, associations, business groups, colleges, universities and youth organizations worldwide.As a speaker marketing coach and consultant, James Malinchak is the behind-the-scenes, go-to marketing advisor for many top speakers, authors, thought leaders, business professionals, celebrities, sports coaches, athletes and entrepreneurs and is recognized as The World’s #1 Big Money Trainer and Coach!

James Malinchak, Featured on ABCs Hit TV Show "Secret Millionaire"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.