Suspect Identified in a Hit-and-Run Incident Involving a Golf Cart

Delaware Natural Resources Police identified a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run incident involving a golf cart at Deerfield Golf Club, part of White Clay Creek State Park.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 29, state park officers responded to reports of a blue Ford Bronco being driven erratically on the golf course at Deerfield Golf Club. According to 911 callers, the vehicle struck a golf cart, ejecting its passenger, and then fled the scene. Officers quickly located the Bronco and took the driver into custody without incident.

The suspect was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 2, where Natural Resources Police officers continued their investigation. While in custody, the suspect made statements which required his transport to a hospital for evaluation.

Warrants for the suspect were obtained for the following charges:

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug (misdemeanor)

Reckless Endanger First Degree Creates a Substantial Risk of Death to Another (felony)

Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury (misdemeanor)

Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle (misdemeanor)

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession (misdemeanor)

Operate Motor Vehicle on Division Roads/Areas Not Designated for Such Purpose (violation)

Operate Motor Vehicle on Division Lands with Willful Disregard for Safety of Persons/Property (violation)

The suspect’s arraignment is pending release from the hospital.

The victim ejected from the golf cart during the incident received minor injuries but refused any further medical treatment at the scene.

Deerfield Golf Club, managed by Troon Golf LLC, is part of Delaware State Parks and is located within White Clay Creek State Park. The property is open to the public.

