Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Announces Approval of Warrant Extension

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce that further to its August 23, 2024 news release its application to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 26,494,908 warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase an aggregate of 26,494,908 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company has been approved by TSX Venture Exchange. The Warrants are now set to expire on December 31, 2024. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share, remain unchanged.



The Company is developing manufacturing capacity for ultra high-clarity patterned solar glass through a Company-owned facility to be located in Selkirk, Manitoba that utilizes the high-purity, low-iron silica sand from its wholly owned Wanipigow quarry leases and renewable Manitoba hydroelectricity. The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CPS".

