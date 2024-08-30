Hamilton County Disaster Recovery Center Closing Sept. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– A Disaster Recovery Center in Hamilton County will close permanently at noon Sept. 1. Center location: Hamilton County Court House Annex/Chamber of Commerce 1153 NW U.S. Highway 41 Jasper, FL 32052 Open 4 p.m.–8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.--12 p.m. Saturday For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc. For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

