Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,416 in the last 365 days.

Hamilton County Disaster Recovery Center Closing Sept. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– A Disaster Recovery Center in Hamilton County will close permanently at noon Sept. 1.

Center location:

Hamilton County

Court House Annex/Chamber of Commerce 

1153 NW U.S. Highway 41

Jasper, FL 32052

Open 4 p.m.–8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.--12 p.m. Saturday

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hamilton County Disaster Recovery Center Closing Sept. 1

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more