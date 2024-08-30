3 Grants that Can Help Build Resilience in Your Community

Are you looking to enhance your community's disaster resilience and preparedness? Securing funding and resources from FEMA can be an essential step in building and maintaining critical infrastructure to withstand natural disasters.

FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant programs can be a good option for your community. These grants are managed at the state level. Each state is responsible for administering these grants and working directly with communities to support their disaster resilience efforts. Local governments and organizations should work with their state emergency management agencies to access and apply for FEMA grants.

Here are three FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant programs focused on building community resilience.

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

Rebuilding communities after a major disaster in a way that reduces future disaster losses.

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program provides funding to state, local, Tribal Nation and territorial governments so they can develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces or mitigates future disaster losses in their communities. This grant funding is available after a presidentially declared disaster.

In Kentucky, residents used one of these grants to build a safe room that protects youth campers and staff on Trooper Island Kid’s Camp. The Kentucky State Police requested a grant from the Commonwealth of Kentucky through the program after the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides disaster during July 11-20, 2015, FEMA awarded $96,975 to fund construction of the safe room on Trooper Island.

Front view of Trooper Island Kid’s Camp safe room.

Back view of Trooper Island Kid’s Camp safe room.

Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Funding

Helping communities reduce risks from future disasters and natural hazards.

The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program supports state, local, Tribal Nation and territorial governments as they work to reduce their hazard risk and build resilience. The program aims to build capability and capacity, encourage innovation and support infrastructure projects.

In Alaska, the Native Village of Kwigillingok (kwee-gill-in-gawk) is working on climate resilience planning and project solution design through the BRIC program to solve challenges such as melting permafrost, increased flooding and severe erosion. FEMA worked with the Native Village of Kwigillingok to assist with developing their grant application for a project that would help them move or elevate the homes most at risk during flooding. After identifying data analysis, risk assessments and flood mapping, the Native Village of Kwigillingok will receive support for three years as they work to prepare for current and future flood risk. Read the full story on FEMA.gov.

The Native Village of Kwigillingok.

In July 2024, FEMA announced 56 projects totaling $674.5 million to support communities nationwide. In addition to financial support, the BRIC program offers non-financial direct technical assistance to communities, Tribal Nation and territorial governments, helping with hazard planning and projects. This assistance does not require a previous grant subapplication, award or an approved hazard mitigation plan to apply.

Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program

Reducing the risk of flood damage.

The Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program provides competitive funding to state, local, Tribal Nation and territorial governments. The program aims to reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Bobette Patton, a local Missouri homeowner, recovered from five floods in eight years (2008-2016) due to river overflow in Missouri. Following the most recent flood, since she had an NFIP policy, she could voluntarily apply for a FEMA acquisition, which she used to purchase a new home a mile from her original residence with the funding received. The flood events took an emotional toll on her as she witnessed everything she had worked so hard for being destroyed. However, she found peace of mind after receiving additional assistance from FEMA and NFIP. Watch her full story on YouTube.

FEMA selects Flood Mitigation Assistance projects based on competitive scoring criteria, eligibility and cost-effectiveness. To be eligible to apply, state, local, Tribal Nation and territorial governments must develop and adopt FEMA-approved hazard mitigation plans.

For the FY2023 grant cycle, FEMA published a funding opportunity totaling $800 million for the Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program. The funding aims to help address high-level future risks to natural disasters and foster greater community resilience.

The grant program offers Swift Current funding for repetitively or substantially flood-damaged NFIP-insured buildings after a presidentially declared disaster. Funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the goal is to accelerate funding to NFIP policyholders during the recovery process to eliminate or minimize the impacts of future flooding through actions including acquisitions and elevations. On May 30, 2024, FEMA announced the third funding opportunity totaling $300 million.

More Information on FEMA Disaster Resilience Grants

FEMA updated the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program and Policy Guide to simplify program guidance for local governments, ensuring that assistance can be provided for impactful mitigation projects. On Thursday, Sept. 12, from 2-3 p.m. ET, FEMA is holding an office-hour session to provide an overview of the recent updates. Register now by visiting FEMA.gov.

Remember to learn about your state's resources and application process. Talk with your local officials about the mitigation project priorities in your community. By taking steps now, we can minimize damage and recover more quickly. Let FEMA help you navigate the process and pave the way for a safer, more resilient future. Start today by visiting Hazard Mitigation Planning and FEMA Grants.