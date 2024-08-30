Attorney General Bonta Issues Fourth Annual Labor Day Report

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued the fourth annual Labor Day Report highlighting the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) ongoing efforts to empower workers in California and across the country. The report also highlights 10 key workplace rights that every worker in California should know and exercise, and a consumer alert which provides resources and information to educate Californians about the signs and harms of labor trafficking and more.

"Growing up, I was inspired by watching my parents fight for better working conditions and fair wages for Filipino and Latino farmworkers alongside labor leaders like Dolores Huerta, Larry Itliong, Philip Vera Cruz, and Cesar Chavez, and today I am honored to continue the fight for justice in the workplace on behalf of the people of California,” said Attorney General Bonta. “My office is proud to support workers this Labor Day and all year round. From holding accountable labor-law violators and cracking down on unfair competition, to combatting labor trafficking and fighting for stronger protections in the workplace — I will continue to fight for the millions of workers who are the backbone of California.”

This Labor Day, Attorney General Bonta honors all those whose hard work keeps California and the nation strong. California is home to the largest and most diverse economy of any state in the country — a testament to the resilience and skills of its workforce. These workers represent different industries that grow our food, teach our children, nurse our sick, and fuel our economy. While some argue that fair wages and profitable economies are mutually exclusive, California serves as proof that a state can respect its workers and maintain one of the most robust economies in the world at the same time. California has a long, proud history of enacting some of the most expansive worker protection laws in the country, and thanks to its workers, California is the fifth largest economy in the world. The fourth Annual Labor Day Report highlights DOJ’s ongoing efforts to support workers and uphold labor law in California and beyond: from standing up for Farmworkers and Transportation workers, pushing back against no-poach agreements, fighting illegal mergers, and combatting unfair competition and labor law violations.

As part of the report, Attorney General Bonta is also highlighting 10 things workers should know about their rights:

You have the right to organize and join a union. You may be an employee even if you are called a contractor. You have several, important wage-and-hour-rights, including the right to a minimum wage. Your wages, tips, and accrued vacation are yours. You may be entitled to time off — including paid parental leave both paid and unpaid. You are protected from sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace, by California law. You may be eligible for unemployment insurance if you are fired or quit your job for good cause. You may be entitled to workers’ compensation benefits. You can reasonably refuse to do unsafe work. Your employer cannot retaliate against you for exercising your rights.

If you believe any of the above rights may have been violated, the report has additional information on how to get help. If you believe you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

A copy of the 2024 Labor Day Report is available here.