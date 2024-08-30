Behind the scenes at the Nuclear Waste Program: The challenges of cleanup: talking with Jeffery Lyon

In this edition of Behind the Scenes at the Nuclear Waste Program, we sat down with Jeffery Lyon, our Nuclear Waste Program Specialist.

The unique world of cleanup

Environmental cleanup is often complex, and nuclear waste is no exception. The Nuclear Waste Program’s cleanup section is currently made up of 16 staff members who devote their day-to-day work to the cleanup of one of the most contaminated and complicated nuclear cleanup efforts in the world.

Jeff Lyon is a Nuclear Waste Program Specialist in this section, working as our Tank System Operations and Closure Project Manager. Jeff holds a master’s degree in environmental engineering and has been with Ecology for 23 years. His project team includes chemists, toxicologists, hydrogeologists, engineers, and regulatory specialists.

Jeff oversees the safe and compliant closure of single-shell tank (SST) waste management areas (WMAs, or tank farms) at the Hanford Site. He leads the project team through all phases of the closure process, including tank waste retrieval and transfer of that waste to safer double-shell tanks.

This picture shows Jeff with his “beard of sorrow” he grew out during a tough project a few years ago.

He also crafts and negotiates cleanup deadline packages to keep the work moving. From the different sciences and disciplines involved in day-to-day work to the laws and negotiations, Jeff really enjoys all the unique aspects of his position.

“I get excited about collaborating with the people I work with. It is a good work group with varied specialties. I like the challenges of the difficult cleanup problems we face. The magnitude of the problems that we must solve and the responsibilities we have are huge,” Jeff said.

Working through the challenges

The work at Hanford is challenging, and reaching agreement on how to balance site needs with regulations can be difficult. That's why collaboration between the Tri-Party Agreement agencies – Ecology, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is crucial to cleanup. Jeff's knack for coordinaton ensures the right people are involved in the decision-making process.

“We try to provide the best cleanup in tank farms with innovative problem solving and in complex environments,” Jeff said. “I have been in the job for quite a few years, so I know what I need to do, and I also know what I have control over, and what I don’t. I don’t get too stressed because I am confident of the professionalism of our team, knowing that we are doing the best we can,” he said.

A day in the life

Typically, Jeff attends several meetings with partner agencies and their contractors. He revises documents and works through his email inbox, keeping projects moving. With over 23 years of experience in environmental work, Jeff has learned how to engage with others more effectively in advancing cleanup work.

“I learned how to listen to people better and have learned how to collaborate and encourage people. As I have grown personally I believe I have improved my capacity to let some things go,” Jeff said.

Hanford’s cleanup is a job that will get done, but it will take a very long time. The legacy staff members like Jeff are reaching retirement, and are looking to the future. Jeff is working to provide the necessary tools and plans to prepare future generations to continue this important cleanup mission.

“I don't know all the answers. But I do know that I hope to plant the right seeds, and I hope that others are able to plant as well, so that the future generations can harvest. I hope to leave a legacy that as time goes by, we will see more changes for the better.” Jeff said.

Family, hobbies, and awards!

Jeff out on an adventure!

Jeff comes from a long lineage of farmers from rural Kansas. When not at work, he enjoys joining large family get-togethers and re-connecting with his roots. He also enjoys playing handball, a court game similar to racquetball. It has been his passion for 50 years!

Jeff also enjoys hiking and backpacking, particularly in Colorado. These adventures have resulted in a fantastic rock collection that he keeps in his yard.

“There are two primary facts when looking for rocks: I look for heart shapes, and they must be big and flat. I like decorative mountain rocks with unique characteristics,” he continued.

Part of Jeff's rock collection.

Jeff also enjoys music. In his early years, he learned how to play piano, guitar, drums, and the trumpet. However, he never saw himself pursuing a musical career.

Jeff has been awarded two agency awards at Ecology in addition to an environmental stewardship award earlier in his career. At the end of 2021, he was awarded the program’s "Grace Under Pressure" award.

What the future holds

Even though retirement is on the horizon for Jeff, he knows that the cleanup mission at Hanford is in the best hands.

“Our team continues to do what they believe is best and will continue this work until it is completed,” he said.

As Jeff ponders his future beyond work at Ecology, he is encouraged by the opportunities ahead of him. He wants to stay active and continue to help people. Whether it is expanding his volunteer work or picking up a game or two of handball, his impact will still be felt in the community.

Jeff out on a hike in Colorado!

About our Nuclear Waste Program team

This blog is part of our series highlighting our amazing team overseeing the federal government’s cleanup of the Hanford Site — one of the most contaminated nuclear cleanup sites in the world.

In each blog we spotlight an individual member of our Nuclear Waste Program and the work they do to keep Hanford cleanup on track.