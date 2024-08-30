Submit Release
Berlin Barracks - Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A3004063

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/19/24 @ 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 820 Waterbury Stowe Rd, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Gregory Haskins                                             

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Shaw's

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/23/24 Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a retail theft from Shaw's in Waterbury. The male was captured in the store's surveillance video walking out of the store with unpaid items on 6/19/24 and identified as Gregory Haskins. Haskins was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/10/24 for retail theft.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/24 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

