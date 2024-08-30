Berlin Barracks - Retail Theft
CASE#:24A3004063
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/19/24 @ 1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 820 Waterbury Stowe Rd, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Gregory Haskins
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Shaw's
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/23/24 Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a retail theft from Shaw's in Waterbury. The male was captured in the store's surveillance video walking out of the store with unpaid items on 6/19/24 and identified as Gregory Haskins. Haskins was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/10/24 for retail theft.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/24 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
