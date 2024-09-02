An Escape Plan to Break Out of Life’s Boxes: Keri Ohlrich, PhD, & Kelly Gunther’s New Book, ‘Whatever the Hell You Want’

Whatever the Hell You Want

SMART FUNNY GREAT ADVICE FROM PROS

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whatever the Hell You Want is the book everyone needs to help someone live a more authentic life. Authors Keri Ohlrich, PhD, and Kelly Guenther combine their twenty years of experience with insights from their international podcast The Breakout and help readers redefine their life’s expectations to achieve happiness and authenticity.Here in these delicious pages, you get not only permission but a real plan to-do WHATEVER THE HELL YOU WANT.Decades of working with small businesses and Fortune 500 companies allowed them to create the BREAK model for real change. And when they realized it could be applied to their personal lives, they’ve been able to transform their lives and share that with their clients, listeners, and now readers. Whatever the Hell You Want will teach readers how to:• Identify the little boxes of expectations that have kept them trapped• Map out their escape plan for breaking out of those boxes• Live a life of unwavering choice and lasting freedom• And much moreAvailable now for preorder at all major online retailers, and in bookstores October 8th.Keri Ohlrich, PhD, and Kelly Guenther are the founders of Abbracci Group and the popular international podcast The Breakout. Over the last twenty years, they have helped organizations from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies with change management, leadership coaching, culture change, and organizational development. Ohlrich and Guenther are iPEC Certified Professional Coaches and Prosci️ Certified Change Management Practitioners, as well as certified in a variety of personality assessments, including Caliper and Energy Leadership Index. Ohlrich has a PhD in Human Development and Organizational Systems and Guenther holds a Master of Education. Learn more at abbraccigroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.