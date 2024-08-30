Spartan Capital Securities Announces Successful Role as Co-Manager in Safe Pro Group Inc.’s $5.1 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities LLC , a premier investment banking firm, is pleased to announce its successful role as a co-manager in the initial public offering (IPO) of Safe Pro Group Inc. (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”). The offering consisted of 1,020,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $5.1 million.

Safe Pro Group Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts, began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 28, 2024, under the ticker symbol “SPAI.” The offering closed on August 30, 2024, as scheduled, subject to customary closing conditions.

Spartan Capital Securities played a pivotal role as co-manager in the transaction, supporting the successful execution of the offering. Robert Charron, Esq., of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP served as underwriter counsel, while Cavas Pavri of ArentFox Schiff LLP served as issuer counsel.

The funds raised will enable Safe Pro Group to further develop and deploy their innovative AI-driven solutions, enhancing safety and operational efficiency in mine-clearing operations across multiple sectors.

Spartan Capital Securities extends its gratitude to Safe Pro’s management team for their trust and collaboration throughout the IPO process. We also acknowledge the dedicated efforts of the legal and financial teams that contributed to this successful transaction.

