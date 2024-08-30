Assistance for Seniors and People with Disabilities will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” on Radio America

MARYLAND, August 30 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Citizenship application assistance in Montgomery County will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Briggitte McLean, client assistance specialist at Aging and Disability Resource Unit with Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); Liana Montecinos, immigration attorney; and Ana Gracias, immigration attorney. The show will air on Friday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The upcoming radio show will begin by featuring information about the Montgomery County Aging and Disability Resource Unit. This department offers personalized, hands-on assistance, referrals to services, and tailored information for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers. The radio program will feature Ms. McClean shedding light on the process of applying for essential services and benefits. For more information and support tailored to seniors, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers, reach out by calling 240-777-3000.

The radio show will conclude with important details about the upcoming free assistance for U.S. citizenship applications in Montgomery County. The American Immigration Lawyer Association (AILA) is hosting the event in partnership with the Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center and other local organizations. The citizenship clinic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Gaithersburg Library. Registration is necessary for the prescreening of documents and requirements. To register, please call or send a text message to 703-389-7883 or call the Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center at 240-777-4940.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

