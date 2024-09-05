South Shores Recovery Celebrates Its Accredited Orange County Inpatient Rehab Services

South Shores Recovery offers JCAHO and DHCS accredited programs for addiction and dual diagnosis treatment Residential treatment at South Shores Recovery offers structured support for early recovery in an upscale setting At less than half an hour from Irvine, South Shores Recovery offers a proven destination for inpatient rehab and all levels of care Reach out confidentially for support to the South Shores Recovery staff to get proven support options in Orange County

South Shores Recovery expands inpatient rehab services in Orange County, offering accredited addiction and dual diagnosis treatment, including TRICARE programs.

By expanding our inpatient rehab services in Orange County, we're better equipped to address the complex needs of those struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders” — a spokesperson for South Shores Recovery

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Shores Recovery, a leading provider of addiction treatment services, announces the expansion of its inpatient rehab programs in Orange County, California. The Joint Commission and Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) accredited facility offers comprehensive addiction treatment and dual diagnosis programs, serving Anaheim, Irvine, and cities across California.With a focus on personalized care and evidence-based treatments, South Shores Recovery has established itself as a premier destination for those seeking residential treatment in Orange County . The facility's expansion aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality addiction treatment services in the region."Our goal is to provide accessible, top-tier addiction treatment to individuals and families across Southern California and beyond," said a spokesperson for South Shores Recovery. "By expanding our inpatient rehab services in Orange County, we're better equipped to address the complex needs of those struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders."South Shores Recovery's inpatient rehab program offers a structured environment where clients receive round-the-clock care and support. The facility's multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals, including licensed therapists, medical doctors, and addiction specialists, work collaboratively to develop tailored treatment plans for each client.The center's dual diagnosis program addresses both substance abuse and underlying mental health issues, recognizing the intricate relationship between addiction and mental health. This integrated approach ensures that clients receive comprehensive care that targets all aspects of their recovery journey.In addition to its core services, South Shores Recovery proudly offers in-network TRICARE rehab programs for members of the Armed Forces and their immediate families. This initiative underscores the facility's commitment to supporting military personnel and their loved ones in overcoming addiction and related challenges."We understand the unique pressures faced by our servicemen and women, as well as their families," the spokesperson added. "Our TRICARE-approved programs are designed to provide specialized care that addresses the specific needs of this community."South Shores Recovery's expansion in Orange County comes at a crucial time, as the need for quality addiction treatment continues to grow nationwide. By offering a range of services, from detoxification to aftercare planning, the facility aims to support individuals at every stage of their recovery journey.The center's accreditations from the Joint Commission and DHCS reflect its adherence to the highest standards of care in the addiction treatment industry. These credentials assure clients and their families that they are receiving treatment that meets rigorous quality and safety benchmarks.As South Shores Recovery continues to grow its presence in Orange County, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing compassionate, effective care to those affected by addiction. The facility's expanded inpatient rehab services represent a significant step forward in addressing the pressing need for comprehensive addiction treatment in the region, including improving access for those struggling in nearby Lake Forest, CA For more information about South Shores Recovery and its inpatient rehab programs in Orange County, please visit their website or call directly for immediate support.

South Shores Recovery Offers Accredited Orange Country Residential Rehab and Dual Diagnosis Programs at All Levels of Care

