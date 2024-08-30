Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Names House District Successor

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR GREEN NAMES HOUSE DISTRICT SUCCESSOR

Additional Boards and Commission Appointments Announced

August 30, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced the appointment of Matthias Kusch to fill the House District seat left vacant by the untimely passing of Representative Mark Nakashima, who also was unopposed in the recent primary election. Kusch was among three candidates sent to the Governor by the state Democratic Party, in accordance with state law.

Kusch is a retired Hawaiʻi Fire Department Battalion Chief, a coffee and citrus farmer, affordable housing advocate, President of Hilo Bayfront Trails, Windward Planning Commission member and maintains a variety of other business and volunteer ventures.

In making the announcement, Governor Green extends “a special appreciation to former Representative and Senator Dwight Takamine for his extensive history of service and his willingness to serve once more. We are considering asking him to serve in a different and perhaps more fitting role.” After interviewing all three candidates, the Governor selected Kusch given his experience as a firefighter and the state’s need to have someone with that experience and voice in the legislature. Kusch will represent House District 1 (Hāmākua, a portion of Hilo, Kaūmana).

“I am grateful to Governor Green for appointing me to this seat and will do my utmost to uphold the values and deep respect that the late Rep. Nakashima brought to our district. As a former PTA and SCC president of EB deSilva Elementary School in Hilo, our team worked closely with Rep. Nakashima and Sen. Inouye in their successful effort to secure nearly $3 million for classroom and related improvements and design. I have served my community during my career, and this is the next step to continue that service, on a larger canvas,” Kusch said.

Governor Green has also re-appointed Karen Ono to the Kaua‘i seat on the Board of Land and Natural Resources for another four-year term. Ono served as executive director of the Kaua‘i Board of Realtors for 42 years; she also served on the Kaua‘i County Open Space Commission and worked closely with the County Planning Department in the revitalization of Rice Street in Līhu‘e.

Additional appointments to state boards and commissions are being announced.

Hawai‘i Teachers Standards Board

Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation

Merit Appeals Board reappointments

School Facilities Authority

