News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to Thai Taste in Honolulu

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

 

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO THAI TASTE IN HONOLULU 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 30, 2024                                                                                                      24-115

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a red placard and immediately shut down Thai Taste, located at 801 Kāheka St., Unit A-7, due to a lack of working hand-washing facilities.

The food establishment, operated by Wu T. Inc., received the red placard on Aug. 29 and must remain closed until the DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all violations are resolved.

During the routine inspection conducted on Aug. 29, the DOH inspector noted a critical violation:

  • No working hand-washing facilities.

The DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

  • Repair or replace broken hand-washing sink.

The next follow-up inspection is scheduled for Sept. 3.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/


Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

[email protected]

808-953-9616

