INDV INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Indivior PLC Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Indivior PLC (“Indivior” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: INDV) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Indivior securities between February 22, 2024, and July 8, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/INDV.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants (1) grossly overstated their ability to forecast the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior products, which forecasting ability was far less capable and effective than Defendants had led investors and analysts to believe; (2) overstated the financial prospects of SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE, and thus overstated the Company's anticipated revenue and other financial metrics; (3) knew or recklessly disregarded that because of the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior's products, Indivior was unlikely to meet its own previously issued and repeatedly reaffirmed FY 2024 net revenue guidance, including its FY 2024 net revenue guidance for SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE; (4) knew or recklessly disregarded that Indivior was at a significant risk of, and/or was likely to, cease all sales and marketing activities related to PERSERIS; and (5) knew or recklessly disregarded that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/INDV or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Indivior you have until October 1, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

