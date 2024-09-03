New Beginnings High School Helps Reduce Barriers to Education

New Beginnings High School provides an environment where students can grow to improve confidence, gain independence, and achieve their academic goals.

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida students may face various barriers to receiving the education they deserve and achieving their full potential. New Beginnings High School (NBHS) in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Fort Meade is committed to helping students overcome those barriers and become productive, independent members of society.

Common barriers to education that interfere with equal access could fall into several categories of challenges, including physical, financial, social, or personal.

Students from low-income families may struggle in various ways. Lack of food, health concerns, and even homelessness can make it difficult for them to attend school. They may also lack the resources necessary to get to school, complete homework, and study, which can significantly impact their academic success.

Children might face social challenges related to diversity, particularly when they are in a minority group or they struggle with a language barrier. Personal barriers to learning could include mental or emotional health issues or learning disabilities.

As of the 2023-24 school year, Florida schools reported enrollment of nearly 2.9 million students in K-12 programs. Almost 400,000 of them, or about 14%, attend charter schools. Polk County claims roughly 97,000 of those students, with just over 19,000, or about 17%, in charter schools.

New Beginnings High School in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Fort Meade holds Title I status. This means NBHS receives federal funding to support students from low-income families. It also means NBHS must meet standards for providing a high-quality education, facilitating parental involvement, and helping students meet goals for academic achievement. The program does this in several ways.

The school strives to create an environment where all students feel valued and supported. Personalized learning plans are tailored to each student’s unique needs, and flexible scheduling provides options for different learning styles and preferences. Experienced educators guide and monitor progress to ensure every student receives an exceptional education and has access to opportunities for success.

In addition, NBHS takes a holistic approach to the learning process, focusing on not just academic but also social and emotional development. Emotional wellness counselors are available to help students build resilience, improve mental health, and ensure that every student feels supported both inside and outside the classroom. Extras like a free city bus pass through Citrus Connection help students overcome transportation issues, and through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), every student is eligible to receive free breakfast and/or lunch.

New Beginnings High School strives to create the best educational environment for students who are seeking a new beginning. It empowers them to overcome obstacles, discover their strengths, and achieve their goals, regardless of individual barriers to education.

About New Beginnings High School

Launched in 2011, New Beginnings High School is a non-traditional charter school based in Central Florida that offers personalized academic options for students aged 15-24 who want to earn their high school diploma. New Beginnings High School in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Fort Meade serves over 1,000 students.

