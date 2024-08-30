FDA and representatives of the generic drug industry meet bi-annually to discuss current and emerging regulatory science challenges and concerns. Minutes from these meetings are posted on this page.
FDA - Industry Regulatory Science Work Group Meeting FY 2023
FDA - Industry Regulatory Science Work Group Meeting FY 2022
FDA - Industry Regulatory Science Work Group Meeting FY 2021
FDA - Industry Regulatory Science Work Group Meeting FY 2020
FDA – Industry Regulatory Science Work Group Meetings FY 2019
FDA - Industry Regulatory Science Work Group Meetings FY 2018
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
GDUFA Implementation: Bi-Annual Industry Regulatory Science Work Group Meeting
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.