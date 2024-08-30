FDA and representatives of the generic drug industry meet bi-annually to discuss current and emerging regulatory science challenges and concerns. Minutes from these meetings are posted on this page. FDA - Industry Regulatory Science Work Group Meeting FY 2023 FDA - Industry Regulatory Science Work Group Meeting FY 2022 FDA - Industry Regulatory Science Work Group Meeting FY 2021 FDA - Industry Regulatory Science Work Group Meeting FY 2020 FDA – Industry Regulatory Science Work Group Meetings FY 2019 FDA - Industry Regulatory Science Work Group Meetings FY 2018 Content current as of: 08/30/2024



