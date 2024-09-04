Changes Healing Center Expands Access to Quality Addiction Treatment as a Leader Among Rehabs that Accept AHCCCS

Changes Healing Center offers accredited dual diagnosis and addiction treatment Changes Healing offers residential treatment as its most structured and intensive form of recovery support Changes Healing Center proudly accepts many forms of AHCCCS and AIHP insurance to help our Arizona communities get effective treatment support All calls to Changes Healing Center for insurance verification are confidential and can provide options for support within minutes

PHOENX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Changes Healing Center, a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Arizona, today announced its commitment to offering access to high-quality care by accepting an array of Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) insurance types for its comprehensive treatment programs."We believe that everyone deserves access to effective addiction treatment, regardless of their financial situation," said a spokesperson for Changes Healing Center. "By accepting many forms of AHCCCS insurance, we're opening doors for many Arizonans who might otherwise struggle to find the help they need."Changes Healing Center's Joint Commission-accredited programs offer a range of services, including residential treatment accessible for clients across the Valley and specialized care for individuals with dual diagnoses. The center's approach combines evidence-based therapies with holistic practices to address both substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions."Our dual diagnosis treatment program is particularly crucial for those battling both addiction and mental health issues," the spokesperson added. "By addressing these interconnected challenges simultaneously, we give our clients the best chance at long-term recovery."Inpatient Rehab in PhoenixChanges Healing Center's inpatient rehab program in Phoenix provides a structured, supportive environment for individuals in the early stages of recovery. The program offers 24/7 medical supervision, individual and group therapy sessions, and a range of complementary therapies designed to support healing on all levels."Our Phoenix inpatient rehab creates a safe space for clients to focus entirely on their recovery," explained the spokesperson. "By removing the stressors and triggers of everyday life, we help individuals build a strong foundation for lasting sobriety."Expanding Insurance Acceptance for Arizona ResidentsIn addition to AHCCCS, Changes Healing Center is proud to accept many forms of UHC insurance for its treatment programs , further broadening access to their services."Accepting UnitedHealthcare alongside AHCCCS allows us to serve an even wider portion of our community," the spokesperson noted. "We're committed to working with various insurance providers to ensure that financial concerns don't become a barrier to receiving quality treatment."Changes Healing Center's acceptance of AHCCCS and UnitedHealthcare insurance applies to all levels of care, including detoxification, residential treatment, and outpatient services. This comprehensive coverage ensures that individuals can receive the appropriate level of care throughout their recovery journey.The center encourages anyone struggling with addiction or mental health issues to reach out, or those struggling with co-occurring disorders requiring support , regardless of their insurance status. Changes Healing Center's admissions team is available to verify insurance benefits and explore all available options for accessing treatment."We want to send a clear message to our community: help is available, and it's within reach," concluded the spokesperson. "Whether you're covered by AHCCCS, UnitedHealthcare, or another insurance provider, we're here to support you on your path to recovery."For more information about Changes Healing Center and its treatment programs, please visit their website or call directly for immediate assistance.About Changes Healing CenterChanges Healing Center is a Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment facility located in Phoenix, Arizona. Offering a full continuum of care, from detoxification to outpatient services, Changes Healing Center is committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based treatment for individuals struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

