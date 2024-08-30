Ardelyx, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 15, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ardelyx, Inc. ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARDX) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between October 31, 2023, and July 1, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Ardelyx investors have until October 15, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Complaint states that in its Forms 10-Q filed on October 31, 2023, and May 2, 2024, and its Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2024, Ardelyx had indicated plans to apply for including XPHOZAH in TDAPA. Additionally, during an earnings call on May 2, 2024, Defendant Michael Raab mentioned that "our intent is to enter TDAPA." However, on July 2, 2024, Ardelyx unexpectedly announced that it would not apply to include XPHOZAH in TDAPA.

Following this announcement, Ardelyx’s stock price dropped by $2.29 per share, or 30.25%, ending the day at $5.28 per share.

Legal Disclaimer:

