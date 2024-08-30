MEDIA ADVISORY: Laura Walton, OFL President, to join Labour Day celebration in Kingston

KINGSTON, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laura Walton, OFL President, will be in Kingston on Monday, September 2 to engage community members in conversations about affordability, decent work, and good public services. She will join the Kingston and District Labour Council Labour Day Parade and BBQ.



WHAT: Labour Day Parade & BBQ

WHEN: Monday, September 2 @ 10AM – 3PM

WHERE: McBurney Park, 30 Alma St., Kingston ON

Walton will be available for comment on issues facing working people including the cost-of-living crisis, health care wait times, and class sizes.

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

cj/COPE343

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.