MEDIA ADVISORY: Laura Walton, OFL President, to join ONDP Leader Marit Stiles to celebrate Labour Day in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laura Walton, OFL President, will be in Belleville on Sunday, September 1 to engage community members in conversations about affordability, decent work, and good public services. She will join ONDP Leader Marit Stiles for a community canvass, followed by attendance at the Quinte Labour Council BBQ.

WHAT: Labour Day BBQ

WHEN: Sunday, September 1 @ 12PM – 2PM

WHERE: Parkdale Community Centre, 119 Birch St., Belleville ON

Walton will be available for comment on the Bay of Quinte by-election and issues facing working people.

Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

