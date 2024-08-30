MEDIA ADVISORY: Laura Walton, OFL President, to join ONDP Leader Marit Stiles to celebrate Labour Day in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laura Walton, OFL President, will be in Belleville on Sunday, September 1 to engage community members in conversations about affordability, decent work, and good public services. She will join ONDP Leader Marit Stiles for a community canvass, followed by attendance at the Quinte Labour Council BBQ.



WHAT: Labour Day BBQ

WHEN: Sunday, September 1 @ 12PM – 2PM

WHERE: Parkdale Community Centre, 119 Birch St., Belleville ON

Walton will be available for comment on the Bay of Quinte by-election and issues facing working people.

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

cj/COPE343

