LinkDR Launches AI Link Building Tool for SEO Outreach

Innovative platform helps marketers build high-quality backlinks 10x faster

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LinkDR, a new AI-powered link building tool, launched today to help marketing teams dramatically accelerate their SEO and digital PR efforts.

Founded by former Leap AI founding head of growth Lewis Carhart and MagicSpace SEO agency owner Ilias Ism, LinkDR uses advanced algorithms to identify relevant link opportunities, find decision maker contact info, and personalized link building outreach at scale.

"Link building is still a crucial part of SEO, but it's incredibly time-consuming and manual," said Lewis Carthart, co-founder of LinkDR. "We built LinkDR to automate the tedious parts of link building so marketers can focus on strategy and relationships."

Key features of the LinkDR platform include:

- AI-powered prospecting to find relevant websites and influencers

- Verified email finder with 95%+ accuracy

- Customizable outreach templates and follow-up sequences

- CRM-style pipeline to manage link building campaigns

- Analytics dashboard to track ROI and link quality metrics

Early users report saving 30+ hours per month on manual outreach tasks and seeing a 50% increase in successful placements. Marketing teams are already using the tool at several highly competitive startups.

"LinkDR has been a game-changer for our own SEO efforts," the Head of SEO at MagicSpace SEO said. "We're building links faster than ever before for our clients while maintaining high quality standards."

LinkDR is available now, with pricing starting at $149/month for smaller teams. Enterprise plans with advanced features and dedicated support are also available.

For more information, visit linkdr.com or email support@linkdr.com.

