Vermont Agency of Education Releases State Education Profile Report

Montpelier, Vt.- The Vermont Agency of Education released the first report from its Listen and Learn Tour. The State Education Profile Report provides data to guide education leaders, school communities, and the Agency as they work together to ensure that every student in Vermont has equitable access to high-quality educational opportunities.

The initial report highlights emerging trends in enrollment, student demographics, student outcomes, staffing, and expenditures. This information is intended to prompt conversations and further exploration.

“The Listen and Learn Tour is an opportunity for us to truly understand the diverse experiences and perspectives within our statewide education system and to ground our conversations in data and evidence,” said Interim Secretary of Education Zoie Saunders. “This report will serve as a shared foundation as we work together towards our shared vision for education in Vermont.”

The Agency will continue to collaborate with education leaders and the Commission on the Future of Public Education to prioritize future reporting. Subsequent reports will take a regional approach and compare similar-sized schools and districts to support strategic decision-making.

The Agency invites all stakeholders to review the report and participate in the ongoing dialogue to shape the future of education in the state. Upcoming stakeholder engagement opportunities will include surveys, regional convenings with education leaders, and listening sessions with educators, families, students, and community members.

The full report is available on the Agency’s website.

