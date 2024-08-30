Expansion of PEI Insulin Pump Program

CANADA, August 30 - The PEI Government is expanding insulin pump coverage so that all medically eligible residents who are living with type 1 diabetes, regardless of age, can get help with the costs for this treatment as of September 1.

The PEI Insulin Pump Program provides financial assistance to eligible residents to help offset the cost of their insulin pump and related supplies. Previously, the program was open to those up to age 25 but that age limit has been removed.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the pancreas does not produce any insulin. People living with this chronic condition need to inject insulin or use an insulin pump to ensure they receive the right amount of insulin to maintain blood glucose (sugar) levels.

On PEI, there are approximately 1,100 people living with type 1 diabetes and 220 are currently using insulin pump therapy.

Referrals to the Provincial Diabetes Program can be made by a family physician or nurse practitioner or self-refer (which requires updated bloodwork). For those who do not have a family physician/nurse practitioner, Maple can assist: Virtual Health Care (Maple) for Islanders without a Family Doctor | Government of Prince Edward Island.

All patients seeking an insulin pump must meet a pre-defined medical eligibility assessment and receive training through the Provincial Diabetes Program. As the program expands, we anticipate a higher demand for services. Health PEI is actively recruiting insulin pump specialist physicians and diabetes educators to support the program.

A new online copayment calculator is available to help those considering insulin pump therapy estimate their coverage under the Insulin Pump Program. For more information about the program, visit Insulin Pump Program | Government of Prince Edward Island.

How to apply:

If you are currently on an insulin pump and wish to access funding under the expanded Insulin Pump Program, contact the Insulin Pump Program administrator at 1-833-335-0538 or by email at diabetesadminofficer@ihis.org to have an application sent to you by email or regular mail.

If you are living with type 1 diabetes and are not currently on an insulin pump but are interested in learning more about the program, take the Are You Ready to Pump self-assessment and refer to the Insulin Pump Program for more information on insulin pump therapy and next steps in your diabetes care.

Quotes:

“Living with type 1 diabetes is challenging and insulin pumps can be a great option to achieve better control over blood glucose levels. Removing the age limit and offering the program to people of any age, who are medically eligible, will provide immediate funding assistance to 165 Island residents currently using insulin pump therapy.” -Hon. Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness

“Managing type 1 diabetes is an area that requires significant attention and support. Financial support for insulin pumps and related care helps those with diabetes achieve improved glucose control while providing the safety benefit of minimizing low blood sugars. Expanding access to this program will benefit many Islanders who are living with type 1 diabetes.”

- Andrew MacDougall, Executive Director of Community Health and Seniors Care for Health PEI

“Today’s announcement is excellent news for residents of PEI living with diabetes. Diabetes Canada welcomes the end of age limits for insulin pumps, helping people better manage this complex condition. We thank the Government of PEI for our continued collaboration as we work to advance the Framework for Diabetes in support of people living with diabetes.”

-Maria Campbell, Director, Government Relations, Public Affairs and Advocacy, Diabetes Canada

“Insulin pump therapy has been a game changer for me, because it allows for precise and flexible insulin dosing. With the age restriction now lifted, I am relieved to know that all Islanders can reap the enormous health benefits that pump therapy provides.”

- Jakob MacEwan, PEI resident with type 1 diabetes



Media contact:

Maureen Coulter

Department of Health and Wellness

902-316-1323

maureencoulter@gov.pe.ca

Jessica Bruce

Health PEI

902-388-1292

jessicabruce@gov.pe.ca



