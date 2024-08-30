EagleBank Names Industry Veteran Evelyn Lee as Chief Lending Officer for C&I, Key Growth Area for EagleBank

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company of EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, today announced that Evelyn Lee will join the Bank as Chief Lending Officer for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Lending. In this position, Ms. Lee will oversee all lending production and portfolio management activities within the C&I Lending Division, a significant strategic growth area for EagleBank. She will begin on September 19th.



Ms. Lee joins EagleBank with nearly 25 years of experience in C&I portfolio management across the Washington, DC region, most recently serving as the Executive Vice President, Regional President of Truist Financial Corp. She previously held positions as SVP, Line of Business Head for National Senior Housing Platform, SVP, Geographic Risk Officer, and SVP, Commercial Team Leader - Not for Profit Division at SunTrust Bank (now Truist). She is deeply involved in the community and serves on the Boards for Goodwill of Greater Washington and United Way of the National Capital Area. She has also held Board positions at several charter schools, augmenting her knowledge in this area of the market. Evelyn’s expertise in business development, driving client experience, and her role in the surrounding community will be critical as EagleBank continues to grow this division and establish itself as a regional leader in C&I.

“I am honored to be tasked with leading EagleBank’s C&I division at a key moment in its growth,” said Lee. “I look forward to building upon EagleBank's strong foundation in C&I and making this division central to its asset portfolio as we continue to deliver exceptional value and a Relationships FIRST mindset with our clients.”

“Evelyn’s experience in managing teams that emphasize both support for client experience and a culture built on collaboration make her an excellent leader to promote our Relationships FIRST approach,” said Susan Riel, President and CEO of EagleBank. “As we continue implementing our enhanced strategic plan, Evelyn’s expertise in C&I lending will spur our continued growth and position us as a leader in this segment of the market.”

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 12 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

