CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Joins in Letter to Congress Supporting Educational Freedom

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen joined a slate of governors, education leaders, state and federal legislators and others in a letter to Congress voicing support for the expansion of educational freedom. That letter calls for expanding options to students and parents in all 50 states, though the implementation of a tax credit scholarship program.

The letter reads in part: “American education is in crisis. Many of our kids are in crisis. Academic achievement is at historic lows. School attendance at record lows. Disciplinary issues and violence in schools are on the rise. Lessons about American values have been displaced by political or cultural trends of the day. Education freedom is the answer to each of these challenges.”

This spring, Gov. Pillen signed LB1402 into law, which provides $10 million annually in state funding to scholarship-granting organizations, so students can cover costs associated with attending private or parochial K-12 schools. The program is administered by the state treasurer.

“Not every school is a perfect fit for a kid, no matter if they attend a public or private school,” said Gov. Pillen. “That is why I have supported and continue to support the need to bring options to our students and their families. It has taken Nebraska a long time to get here, and we need to expand on those opportunities, so it is even easier for families to make those decisions.”